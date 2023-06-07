Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Trainn
See Trainn’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Zing by Trainn
Zing by Trainn
Screen record, edit, and publish product videos in mins
Visit
Upvote 11
20% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Zing lets you record any workflow, automagically applies zooms and spotlights, adds voiceovers in 20+ languages, and offers everything you need to create a professional video. Create walkthroughs, tutorials, demos, and training videos in mins.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
SaaS
+1 by
Trainn
Sidebar
Ad
Peer-driven professional development for top senior leaders
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Trainn
A new way to create professional product walkthrough videos.
18
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Zing by Trainn by
Trainn
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Vivekanandhan Natarajan
,
Vaish
,
Sumana Ammaiyappan
and
Vigneshwar Balachandran
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
Trainn
is rated
5/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on January 20th, 2021.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report