Support is great. Feedback is even better.

" Hi Hunters, Zimyo is an end-to-end HRMS for employee life cycle. Coming with - 1. Onboarding and Offboarding 2. Payroll Automation 3. 100+ OKR templates 4. 50+ workflow automations 5. GPS and AI technology for attendance Check our product & share your feedback. Your feedback means a lot to us ❤️ "