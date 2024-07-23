Launches
ZETIC.MLange
ZETIC.MLange
Easily Switch Your AI Model to On-Device AI
ZETIC.MLange is an on-device AI solution using NPUs to run AI models directly on mobile devices. It supports various SoC NPUs, providing optimized AI models and easy implementation across platforms like Android, iOS, and Windows.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
ZETIC.MLange
About this launch
ZETIC.MLange
Easily Switch Your AI Model to On-Device AI
ZETIC.MLange by
ZETIC.MLange
was hunted by
Yeeun Han
in
Software Engineering
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Yeeun Han
. Featured on July 26th, 2024.
ZETIC.MLange
is not rated yet. This is ZETIC.MLange's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
