Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sharon Pope
Hunter
ZeroDown has been able to help people get the keys to their homes all over the Bay Area. It is frustrating to have a steady income, yet feel that home ownership is years away. ZeroDown invented this new path to home ownership that helps you build toward homeownership with each rent check.
UpvoteShare
Hi! I'm Abhijeet, one of the founders of ZeroDown. We came up with this new path to home ownership after our own very frustrating experiences house hunting in the Bay Area. We hope to make homeownership a lot easier for you. Let us know if we can answer any questions about our product. Also, if you follow the link from Product Hunt, we have a special deal for the PH community ($15,000 rebate when you purchase your home).
UpvoteShare