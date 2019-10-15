Log InSign up
The easiest transition from renting to homeownership

Pick any home for sale in the Bay Area, and ZeroDown will buy it with cash. You'll move into your ZeroDown Home fast and debt-free. You don't need a down payment. With each rent check, build up purchase-credits that can be used to buy the home later on.
ZeroDown is constructing a new path to home ownershipPart real estate fund, part tech startup, ZeroDown wants to make it easier to buy a home in the Bay Area Even rich San Francisco residents can't buy a home. Sure, if your startup just went public, you might be amongst a small class of people able to put in all-cash offers over the asking price.
New Startup Makes Home-Buying in the Bay EasierThe skyrocketing cost of Bay Area housing has inspired a high-tech solution that lets people move into a home without a down payment. Too good to be true? There's rules.
Startups That Offer New Paths to HomeownershipPeople with steady incomes but less-than-perfect credit are often shut out of buying homes because they can't qualify for a mortgage. A San Francisco startup, Divvy Homes, says it has an answer: It buys homes on behalf of clients, then rents the homes to the consumers as part of a deal that lets them build up equity toward a purchase.
Sharon Pope
Hunter
ZeroDown has been able to help people get the keys to their homes all over the Bay Area. It is frustrating to have a steady income, yet feel that home ownership is years away. ZeroDown invented this new path to home ownership that helps you build toward homeownership with each rent check.
Abhijeet Dwivedi
Hi! I'm Abhijeet, one of the founders of ZeroDown. We came up with this new path to home ownership after our own very frustrating experiences house hunting in the Bay Area. We hope to make homeownership a lot easier for you. Let us know if we can answer any questions about our product. Also, if you follow the link from Product Hunt, we have a special deal for the PH community ($15,000 rebate when you purchase your home).
