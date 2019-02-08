Log InSign up
Zero v3.0

Fasting made simple

We're the world's largest fasting community for iOS and Apple Watch. Version 3.0 is available now, completely redesigned to help you on your fasting journey.

Meet the New Zero - Zero Fasting - MediumToday, we're excited to introduce you to the new and improved Zero app. Now you might be thinking to yourself, "Why mess with a good thing?" Glad you asked - we've collected feedback from some of our 1.3 million users that let us know these changes will make your Zero experience even better...and we didn't stop there.
Julie Delanoy
Julie DelanoyPro@syswarren · Design at Product Hunt
Wow! I've been using Zero for a few weeks (doing 16:8) and I loved the simplicity of it. I just updated the app and I loved the little onboarding. Cute illustrations. New interface is looking great. I appreciate that it didn't erase my previous data 🔥
Vidal de Wit
Vidal de Wit@vidal · Creative Mind. Founder.
That's a great App and time saver!
Ludo De Angelis
Ludo De Angelis@ludodeangelis
I love Zero and I love the ongoing development. I’ll echo what Julie says with the onboarding - thanks for building in keychain! Looking forward to using it more.
