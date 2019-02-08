We're the world's largest fasting community for iOS and Apple Watch. Version 3.0 is available now, completely redesigned to help you on your fasting journey.
Julie DelanoyPro@syswarren · Design at Product Hunt
Wow! I've been using Zero for a few weeks (doing 16:8) and I loved the simplicity of it. I just updated the app and I loved the little onboarding. Cute illustrations. New interface is looking great. I appreciate that it didn't erase my previous data 🔥
Vidal de Wit@vidal · Creative Mind. Founder.
That's a great App and time saver!
Ludo De Angelis@ludodeangelis
I love Zero and I love the ongoing development. I’ll echo what Julie says with the onboarding - thanks for building in keychain! Looking forward to using it more.
