Zenquiz.app
Turn your study notes into exam questions
Turn your notes into interactive quizzes. Simply import your notes, and generate practice exams in seconds. Get feedback on your answers and share your quizzes with your friends and classmates. Sign up for free!
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
Turn your study notes into exam questions
was hunted by
Marc Köhler
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Made by
Marc Köhler
. Featured on July 21st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Zenquiz.app's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
