Zenbox gives a tindersque approach to how pending customer queries are presented and handled by a customer support rep. It is a minimalist inbox that combines pending conversations across mutliple channels and allows you to get through them quickly.
Hello Hunters, Late last year, we launched Helpwise here on PH and got a lot of love from the community. We quickly grew that to almost 1000+ teams in these 8-9 months. During regular user interviews and surveys (& even talking to our own customer support team), we found that over 92% of customer support reps reported high blood pressure, anxiety, and stress-related disorder. To solve this problem and make the job of customer support rep anxiety & stress-free, the product & engineering team at Helpwise decided to change their approach towards how customer queries are handled. After months of experimentation and getting feedback from 100s of customer support reps, we are finally ready with our first version of an anxiety-free inbox called Zenbox. Zenbox gives a tindersque approach to how pending customer queries are presented and handled by a customer support rep. It is a minimalist inbox that brings forward all the pending/important conversations in front of you with only enough information required to help you focus and get done by tasks at hand. We have a long and existing roadmap to further improve this. My team & I will be looking forward to hearing your feedback, ideas, and suggestions. Last week, we gave a sneak peek to our existing customers. Here is the webinar recording:
