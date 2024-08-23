Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Zen Browser
Zen Browser
Beautifully designed, privacy-focused
Visit
Upvote 30
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Beautifully designed, privacy-focused, and packed with features. Experience tranquillity while browsing the web without people tracking you!
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Developer Tools
+1 by
Zen Browser
Ellipsis
Ad
AI Code Reviews & Bug Fixes
About this launch
Zen Browser
Beautifully designed, privacy-focused
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
Zen Browser by
Zen Browser
was hunted by
Terence Caesar
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Featured on August 25th, 2024.
Zen Browser
is not rated yet. This is Zen Browser's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report