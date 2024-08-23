  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Zen Browser
    Zen Browser

    Zen Browser

    Beautifully designed, privacy-focused

    Free
    Beautifully designed, privacy-focused, and packed with features. Experience tranquillity while browsing the web without people tracking you!
    Launched in
    Productivity
    User Experience
    Developer Tools
     +1 by
    Zen Browser
    Ellipsis
    Ellipsis
    Ad
    AI Code Reviews & Bug Fixes
    About this launch
    Zen Browser
    Zen BrowserBeautifully designed, privacy-focused
    0
    reviews
    28
    followers
    Zen Browser by
    Zen Browser
    was hunted by
    Terence Caesar
    in Productivity, User Experience, Developer Tools. Featured on August 25th, 2024.
    Zen Browser
    is not rated yet. This is Zen Browser's first launch.
    Upvotes
    30
    Vote chart
    Comments
    9
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -