Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Zebrunner

Zebrunner

Run multithreaded tests for APIs, websites & mobile apps

get it
Zebrunner is an ultimate solution for running tests anytime in isolated environments at low cost and high speed
The solution is built on top of Amazon Web Services and deployed to a Kubernetes cluster which optimizes resources utilization and saves your budget
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
30 Reviews5.0/5
Anastasiya Kazeeva
Anastasiya Kazeeva
Hunter
Start your trial at https://zebrunner.com/
Upvote (13)Share
Irina Tsvirko
Irina Tsvirko
Maker
We are incredibly happy to finally present Zebrunner on Product Hunt! We’ve come a long way creating and refining it. Start your free trial now, while we provide you with full support along the way
Upvote (9)Share
Alexandra Gorobets
Alexandra Gorobets
An optimal combination of price and quality! There is nothing I dislike about Zebrunner, but I can specifically note a nicely looking UI, video recordings option and neat reports.
Upvote (8)Share
Максим Казеев
Максим Казеев
nice tool, cool video!)
Upvote (6)Share
Dmitry Malafey
Dmitry Malafey
nice tool!
Upvote (6)Share