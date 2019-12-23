  1. Home
Zazn Meditation App

A simple meditation app for iPhone

Zazn is as simple as it gets. For beginners, listen to a guided meditation ranging from topics like:
- Anxiety & Stress
- Body Scans
- Breathing Exercises
- Headache Relief
- Insomnia
- Mindfulness
For those more experienced try a customizable meditation.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Thomas
Thomas
Maker
Hey everyone! This is a personal project of mine I'd love to share with everyone. Let me know what you think.
