Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Zavata v1.0 - Beta
Zavata v1.0 - Beta
Automate hiring with an AI interviewer
Visit
Upvote 22
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Zavata streamlines hiring with automated scheduling, AI-powered interviewing, and real-time feedback. It integrates with ATS provides detailed reports, and ensures unbiased, reliable assessments.
Launched in
Hiring
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Zavata v1.0 - Beta Launch // Initial UI
Postman Recorder by DevTools
Ad
Export Postman APIs from browser
About this launch
Zavata v1.0 - Beta Launch // Initial UI
Automate Hiring with AI Interviewer
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Zavata v1.0 - Beta by
Zavata v1.0 - Beta Launch // Initial UI
was hunted by
Harshith.eth
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Harshith.eth
. Featured on July 17th, 2024.
Zavata v1.0 - Beta Launch // Initial UI
is not rated yet. This is Zavata v1.0 - Beta Launch // Initial UI's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report