ZapZipped
Your WhatsApp group year in review
Fully on WhatsApp bot! Analyze your group chats with ZapZipped! Get quirky stats, awards, and a year-end recap to celebrate with your friend. WhatsApp wrapped in 2024, 2025 and beyond!
Free
Messaging
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Your WhatsApp group year in review. WhatsApp Wrapped!
91
Points
5
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
ZapZipped by
was hunted by
João Vitor Martins
in
Messaging
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
João Vitor Martins
. Featured on December 31st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is ZapZipped's first launch.