Zanco tiny t2
Zanco tiny t2
The World's Smallest Phone
Crowdfunding
#2 Product of the Day
Today
World's smallest smartphone with:
✅Incredibly Small Size
✅Built-in Camera
✅Music & Games
✅Bluetooth
✅7 Days Standby Time
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
I remember buying the panasonic gd55 . How much I miss that phone. This looks even better... kudos.
36 minutes ago
