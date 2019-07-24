Discussion
Yurij Riphyak
It’s been 2 years since our first launch on Product Hunt. Since then, we’ve been working hard on developing and improving our product - YouTeam, a platform for building remote development teams. Despite a growing number of software development agencies and freelance platforms offering their services, finding a development team which matches one’s requirements still remains an extremely stressful, time-consuming and risky endeavour. That’s why our goal was to build a solution allowing startups to save months of time and many thousand dollars of their runway through bypassing the entire recruitment curve. Dozens of sprints, meetings and discussions, and here we are - delighted to introduce you to YouTeam 2.0, Offshore Dev Team Builder. So how does it work? First, you complete a short wizard describing your project: its type, technologies needed, monthly budget you plan on, and the roles your team requires. Here you also get an option to choose the preferred setup: you can hire a team co-located at one of our certified development offices and managed by an experienced PM OR you can select individual developers and combine them into a team. Having defined your requirements, you get access to the Team Builder, where you can browse through the exclusive talent pool of software developers, review them and highlight the best matches by adding them to your Candidates Room. Here is what makes YouTeam 2.0 different: 1. All developers are thoroughly vetted through HackerRank; 2. The team will be co-located at one of our certified development offices, with a dedicated PM who will make sure all trains come on time; 3. Most importantly: WE HACKED THE RECRUITING PIPELINE - so all our engineers are available to start from Monday; 4. And finally, we offer a 2-week satisfaction guarantee for the entire length of the cooperation. IOW: you're not happy with the devs performance - you get your money back, no questions asked. Let me know what you think by joining the discussion below.
