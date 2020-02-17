Discussion
Hi product hunters, In the last few years I've become interested in the science behind how our minds work. This was sparked by "The Chimp Paradox" by Prof. Steve Peters and a growing number of books around cognitive biases and our automated behaviours. I've also been feeling overwhelmed (and know others do too) trying to fit everything in - work, side projects, hobbies, learning, exercise, time for socialising, making sure I'm on the right path!... 🤯 I've built Yourganize, using reading around neuroscience and behaviour, to try and alleviate some of these problems I'm having... - feeling like time is precious and not wanting to be working on the "wrong" thing - dealing with procrastination/not being able to get started - difficulty concentrating on one thing at a time - regretting at the end of a day that I haven't "made the most" of my day or been productive - falling into the same old habits and not knowing how to change them - using various organisation tools but not having everything in one place - anxiety that I'll look back in future and regret that I didn't make time for what's meaningful to me Yourganize has already helped me with some of these things and will be an ongoing project of learning, based on research and a community of shared experiences. Version 1.0 helps you... - organise life's projects and tasks - form positive habits that work towards your goals with a plan for how to stick to them - plan a repeatable weekly routine to help improve productivity and increase the likelihood of carrying out those habits and tasks - track your progress and see where you can improve If any of the above resonates with you then I hope Yourganize can be useful to you too! All feedback is very welcome :)
