This is the latest launch from YouTeam
See YouTeam’s 10 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → YouRate
Ranked #13 for today

YouRate

Your universal rate card.

Free
Explore hourly talent rates at software development agencies across 35 countries: by location, tech stack, and years of experience. Made with ❤️ by YouTeam.
Launched in Hiring, Software Engineering, Tech by
YouTeam
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We'd appreciate your feedback on this tool - so we'd add more valuable features to YouRate soon."

The makers of YouRate
About this launch
YouTeam#1 Platform for Building Remote Teams.
78reviews
44
followers
YouRate by
YouTeam
was hunted by
Svetlana Shevchuk
in Hiring, Software Engineering, Tech. Made by
Svetlana Shevchuk
,
Yura Riphyak
,
Aliona Vozna
and
Nadiia Martyniuk
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
YouTeam
is rated 2.6/5 by 54 users. It first launched on July 25th, 2019.
Upvotes
27
Vote chart
Comments
3
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#119