This is the latest launch from YouTeam
See YouTeam’s 10 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
YouRate
Ranked #13 for today
YouRate
Your universal rate card.
Visit
Upvote 27
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Explore hourly talent rates at software development agencies across 35 countries: by location, tech stack, and years of experience. Made with ❤️ by YouTeam.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Software Engineering
,
Tech
by
YouTeam
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We'd appreciate your feedback on this tool - so we'd add more valuable features to YouRate soon."
The makers of YouRate
About this launch
YouTeam
#1 Platform for Building Remote Teams.
78
reviews
44
followers
Follow for updates
YouRate by
YouTeam
was hunted by
Svetlana Shevchuk
in
Hiring
,
Software Engineering
,
Tech
. Made by
Svetlana Shevchuk
,
Yura Riphyak
,
Aliona Vozna
and
Nadiia Martyniuk
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
YouTeam
is rated
2.6/5 ★
by 54 users. It first launched on July 25th, 2019.
Upvotes
27
Comments
3
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#119
Report