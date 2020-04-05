Log In
You Probably Need a Haircut

Virtual cuts that make you look like you've got it together

get it
We connect you to top barbers from Williamsburg, Los Angeles, Paris and Montreal via video chat to coach you through giving yourself your own haircut, or coaching your friend give you a haircut.
Get the gift of peace of mind 🧘🏻‍♂️
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Greg Isenberg
Greg Isenberg
Hunter
A fun project I worked on with the Late Checkout product studio in New York. Ask me anything.
