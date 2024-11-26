Subscribe
Planner app that doesn't stress you out

Yenbek is an innovative task management app that helps you organize your tasks and milestones visually on maps. It presents one task at a time, allowing you to focus on completion without worrying about subsequent tasks.
Android
Productivity
Task Management
Yenbek
Firebase
Flutter
ChatGPT by OpenAI
Zhangir Siranov
Android, Productivity, Task Management
Zhangir Siranov
November 27th, 2024
