Home
Product
yaps[dot]chat redesigned
yaps[dot]chat redesigned
One-time end-to-end encrypted anonymous chats
yaps[dot]chat is a new kind of messenger. You can easily chat, send files and images to anyone without middle man. all the messages and shared information end-to-end encrypted and never stored on the server.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Messaging
•
Privacy
About this launch
yaps[dot]chat redesigned
One-time end-to-end encrypted anonymous chats
yaps[dot]chat redesigned by
yaps[dot]chat redesigned
was hunted by
ibrokhim abdivokhidov
in
Productivity
,
Messaging
,
Privacy
. Made by
ibrokhim abdivokhidov
. Featured on April 4th, 2025.
yaps[dot]chat redesigned
is not rated yet. This is yaps[dot]chat redesigned's first launch.