Discussion
JD Crabtree
Maker
Howdy. We’re excited to bring Yaguara’s upgraded connected operations platform to Product Hunt, an improved way for your team to work together, leveraging data, to achieve your goals. Since we last launched a few years ago, our product team has been tirelessly working behind the scenes to enhance the experience of our users based on customer feedback and where we saw room for improvement. Specifically, we’ve been focused on three key areas of product advancement: design, usability, and speed. Here's a rundown of what's changed. 😎 Upgraded Aesthetics First things first, we wanted to make your workspace as clean as possible so you can focus on what matters most when it comes to accomplishing your eCommerce business goals. With this, you may notice that we’ve streamlined your Home Page to show a clear picture of your most critical information: Top Metrics, Live Objectives, Upcoming To-Dos, and Team Activity. ⚒️Enhanced Usability Friendly app usability is core to empowering eCommerce users to achieve their goals with democratized data. For this reason, the bulk of our work has been focused on making it easy to find your most important metrics, see high-level metric health, digest key results, and view objectives by tree view. 🏃♀️🏃♂️Speed & Tech Yaguara 2.0 is faster and more responsive, thanks to a serious effort towards performance improvements. You’ll notice calculations, projections and simple interactions are moving at better speeds. So there, you have it, an upgraded connected operations platform designed with your experience and must-have’s in mind! Have feedback for the team or other improvements you’d like to see in the product? Fire away. #workbettertogether
