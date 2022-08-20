Products
Xnapper
Ranked #1 for today
Xnapper
Take beautiful screenshots instantly
Want to capture prettier screenshots, neatly centered on a nice background, with rounded corners, or a watermark? Xnapper got you! The app allows you to create shareable screenshots instantly. Snap → preview → share! It's so easy!
Launched in
Design Tools
by
Xnapper – macOS app
About this launch
Xnapper – macOS app
Take beautiful screenshots instantly
4
reviews
287
followers
Follow for updates
Xnapper by
Xnapper – macOS app
was hunted by
Tony Dinh
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Hieu Dinh
and
Tony Dinh
. Featured on August 23rd, 2022.
Xnapper – macOS app
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is Xnapper – macOS app's first launch.
Upvotes
274
Comments
87
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#5
