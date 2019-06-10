Home
Xbox Elite 2 Controller
Xbox Elite 2 Controller
It includes USB-C and new adjustable tension thumbsticks
Xbox One
Games
1
Designed to meet the needs of today’s competitive gamers, the all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro. Enhance your aiming with new adjustable-tension thumbsticks.
Featured
4 minutes ago
E3 2019: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 announced, bringing Bluetooth
At the Xbox E3 conference Sunday, Microsoft pulled back the curtains on an update to the Elite Controller: Series 2. An even more Elite controller with a slew of adjustments to bumpers, grips and thumbsticks. The short trailer showed off, in around 90 seconds, all the new features of the controller.
Microsoft's new Xbox Elite controller has USB-C and Bluetooth support
Microsoft is launching a new version of its popular Xbox Elite controller today at E3 2019. It's the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and it has been totally reengineered according to Microsoft. There are new adjustable tension thumbsticks that can be adjusted using a tool to improve precision.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Ooooh interesting. I liked the first edition of this a lot, really did feel like it made a difference to performance
4m
