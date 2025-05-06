x402 An open protocol for internet-native payments from Coinbase Visit Upvote 62

x402 revives the original “HTTP 402 Payment Required” status code to allow bots, agents, and apps to pay-per-call using stablecoins—no API keys, no human-in-the-loop setup required.



Make any API or MCP server accessible to agents without human config.

