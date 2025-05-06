Launches
x402
x402
An open protocol for internet-native payments from Coinbase
Visit
Upvote 62
x402 revives the original “HTTP 402 Payment Required” status code to allow bots, agents, and apps to pay-per-call using stablecoins—no API keys, no human-in-the-loop setup required.
Make any API or MCP server accessible to agents without human config.
Free
Launch tags:
Payments
•
GitHub
•
Bots
Meet the team
About this launch
x402
An open protocol for internet-native payments from Coinbase
62
3
-
-
x402 by
x402
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Payments
,
GitHub
,
Bots
. Made by
Kevin Leffew
,
Kevin Leffew
,
Kevin Leffew
,
kevin
and
Brian Armstrong
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
x402
is not rated yet. This is x402's first launch.