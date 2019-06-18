Write with artificial intelligence

Reviews
Fun to play around with, I guess AI is definitely more creative than I am.
When I write about 'higher level' topics like cryptography and blockchains, a lot of the suggestions don't make sense or are inaccurate..
Fun tool, but not to be taken too seriously :)Han Yoon has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Clément Delangue
"Write with AI" is a revolutionary artificial intelligence product that lets a unicorn finish your sentences. The unicorn will be able to read your written thoughts in detail and make sense of them before you do. When you're finished writing, the Unicorn will tell you that your writing is terrible and should improve with time. The product, which makes its debut this week at the MIT Sloan conference, was developed by Hugging Face, the leading startup in natural language processing. The startup showed off its ability to interpret written comments in three different ways. The first, which I will call "The F-Word," is a kind of computer version of Google's "Pictionary," which lets you type words in any order that feels natural. The second, "The B-Word," is based on the Latin word for "book," and is like a Google Maps but you don't know where it leads until you find it.The last, "The S-Word," has a "Pictionary"-like algorithm that takes a picture of a word and looks for some letters or a line of letters. @rrhoover, founder of Product Hunt, has been studying the effects of words on a human's cognitive processes for decades. He said: "In humans, words are a lot like pictures, in that humans have many layers of information stored within them. Write with AI will allow humans to see how our mind works, how it processes things, and how it is affected by words." Written by Transformer
