Ari Roisman
Maker
maker of Wristcam for WATCH
Hi Hunters, More than 4 years in the making, we are delighted to bring long-awaited camera experiences to Apple Watch! Thanks @chrismessina for helping us share our story. Since we first debuted this product vision here as CMRA a few years back, the product has evolved considerably and is now a fully-baked, Apple-certified smart band, shipping now! It’s so nice to be able to go out with friends, on a run, ride, or hike with just an Apple Watch, and have an uber-convenient personal camera ever-ready to capture. Will share more in a bit, but wanted to start with the basics... Design: 🦋 Super lightweight - just 23 grams 🌈 Modular design - easily swap band styles and colors 💦 Water resistant - tested to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes Features: 🔘 Single-button - tap once to snap, long press for video, double-tap to flip ⌚ WatchOS app - live viewfinder, camera control, photo, video, gallery 🚦 Bright LEDs - next to both cameras, shows when active 🎉 Video chat - realtime video chat on Apple Watch 😘 Sharing - snap and share from your wrist Specs: 👀 8MP world-facing camera captures 3840x2160 photo 🤪 2MP self-facing camera captures 1080x1440 photo 📹 1080p video at 30 fps 💾 8GB = 1 hr of video / 2000 photos 🔋 Battery designed to get you through the day 📲 Automatically transfers HD assets to iPhone while charging 🧲 Magnetic charging cable seamlessly connects and rapidly charges
