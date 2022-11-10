Products
Home
→
Product
→
Wrap
Ranked #3 for today
Wrap
Capture and edit beautiful, shareable screenshots
Visit
Upvote 24
20% Off Forever
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A browser extension for capturing and editing beautifully styled product screenshots with ease. Choose from carefully selected styles to create pixel-perfect designs in seconds - even if you're not a designer.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Social media marketing
by
Wrap
About this launch
Wrap
Capture and edit beautiful, shareable screenshots
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Wrap by
Wrap
was hunted by
Andrew Dumont
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Nev Flynn
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
Wrap
is not rated yet. This is Wrap's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
11
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#129
Report