Maker
Hey everyone! Zack and I created WPComplete a few years ago because we saw the need for it's functionality in the projects we were working on, which is now being used on 1,000s of WordPress sites around the world. So when we searched and searched for a plugin that could collect ratings and feedback from users and came up short (existing plugins were poorly written and didn't function), we decided to make our own. WPHelpful exists for WordPress sites that have users (things like courses, knowledge-bases, etc). We wanted a simple and reliable way to know which content was working well and which content wasn't, so we could improve it. Today, we're stoked to bring you WPHelpful! It's on sale right now for a week, and there's even a free version to test out, linked on our homepage (with limited functionality). Hope you enjoy our new plugin :)
Loving how simple and straightforward this is! I'm also thinking this could be a great way to rank articles/posts on a site as well - adding WPHelpful at the bottom of posts (which could help lead to knowing what content could be leveraged further based on reader's interests). Nicely done as usual @pjrvs and @zackgilbert 👍
