Workspaces 2

discussion
Marcin Krzywonos
Maker
CEO at @Apptorium
Hi everyone! 👋 Myriads of files within multiple projects. Finding things every single time. Launching them one by one. Is something always missing? Frustrating, huh? Not being able to find any satisfying app resolving this issue, we decided to create Workspaces. This simple app lets you organise things in workspaces (folders / projects) and launch all of part of them with one click. Create a workspace, drag and drop items to it. Choose which resources should be accessed with a Start button. The other one you can still launch manually. All in one place. This is a completely new release. We redesigned the whole app and added lots of new features. The greatest new thing are plugins which allows to extend Workspaces with new types of resources, so you can launch shell scripts, play favourite music or quit unnecessary apps. We had lots of ☕️ and 🧉 to make this app. And we are super happy to hear that it completely changes people’s comfort of work. It will be our honour if you love it, too. 😊
