Workers Sites

Deploy blazing fast static sites and serverless functions.

Workers Sites lets developers build blazing fast websites by seamlessly deploying static assets alongside their APIs and serverless functions. Static sites become even faster when deploying them to the Cloudflare network across 194 cities in 90 countries.
Workers Sites: Extending the Workers platform with our own serverless building blocksAs of today, with the Wrangler CLI, you can now deploy entire websites directly to Cloudflare Workers and Workers KV. If you can statically generate the assets for your site, think create-react-app, Jekyll, or even the WP2Static plugin, you can deploy it to our entire global network, which spans 194 cities in more than 90 countries.
Cloudflare Workers SitesPerformance on the web has always been a battle against the speed of light - accessing a site from London that is served from Seattle, WA means every single asset request has to travel over seven thousand miles. The first breakthrough in the web performance battle was HTTP/1.1 connection keep-alive and browsers opening multiple connections.
Discussion
Remy Guercio
Hi PH! I'm on the Workers team at Cloudflare and would love for you to checkout what the team has been up to! Workers Sites is what we think modern development on the web should look like: - 🔒natively secure - 🔥fast - 📊massively scalable We built Workers Sites to let developers easily deploy their static sites (like blogs, marketing sites, or portfolios) directly to the network, closer to users. You're free to extend the core of what we've written in any way you see fit! Create APIs, modify HTML, or add any other dynamic elements your site needs, all on the Cloudflare Workers serverless platform. You can get Workers Sites with our Workers Unlimited plan, starting at $5 / mo. It includes 10 million Workers requests and up to 30 sites. Check out the docs here: https://developers.cloudflare.co... Happy to answer any questions!
Upvote (3)Share
What static site generator should we make a quick start for next?
Hugo
Jekyll
Gatsby
Hexo
Nuxt
Next.js
Static Sites with Wordpress
Upvote (1)Share4 Answers