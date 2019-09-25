Discussion
Remy Guercio
Maker
Hi PH! I'm on the Workers team at Cloudflare and would love for you to checkout what the team has been up to! Workers Sites is what we think modern development on the web should look like: - 🔒natively secure - 🔥fast - 📊massively scalable We built Workers Sites to let developers easily deploy their static sites (like blogs, marketing sites, or portfolios) directly to the network, closer to users. You're free to extend the core of what we've written in any way you see fit! Create APIs, modify HTML, or add any other dynamic elements your site needs, all on the Cloudflare Workers serverless platform. You can get Workers Sites with our Workers Unlimited plan, starting at $5 / mo. It includes 10 million Workers requests and up to 30 sites. Check out the docs here: https://developers.cloudflare.co... Happy to answer any questions!
Maker
What static site generator should we make a quick start for next?
Hugo
Jekyll
Gatsby
Hexo
Nuxt
Next.js
Static Sites with Wordpress
4 Answers