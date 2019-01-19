wordLess converts your Spotify playlists into a collection of instrumentals, and makes a shareable playlist out of them - for when you need to listen in peace ✌️
Samarth JajooMaker@jajoosam
Hey PH - Excited to launch here after a while :) wordLess lets you listen to your Spotify playlists, minus the words - it looks for instrumental versions of each track in your playlist on YouTube - and compiles them into a clean page 🎵 Listening to instrumentals has actually helped me focus better! Here are some of my favorite wordLess playlists 👇 - https://4ty2.fun/rapcaviar - https://4ty2.fun/21pilots - https://4ty2.fun/postmalone I'd love to hear your playlists on wordLess, please share them in the comments :)
