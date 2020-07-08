Discussion
Matt Tarczynski
Maker
Hi hunters! Today, we’re introducing an integration between Woodpecker and WordPress! It allows you to easily and automatically send a personalized message to people who leave their contact info on your website through our simple form builder. Main benefits of using Woodpecker for WordPress: 1. Send messages automatically right after somebody leaves you an email address; 2. Easily personalize your message and follow-ups using the fields your potential clients fill out; 3. Forget about manually importing files into Woodpecker. This integration also works with Woodpecker’s advanced campaigns: A/B tests and engagement-based campaigns. Thanks to that, you can easily and automatically split your databases into small parts to test various approaches to lead nurturing and find the best way to engage your potential clients. Hope you enjoy our integration and start lots of sales conversations that bring you new clients and valuable deals. We’re waiting for your feedback!
