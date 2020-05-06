Wondercall by Tico

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Timofey Panov
Great product! 🙌
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hey guys, I'm Howie from Tico. This is one of our big movements for leveling up the video meeting tools and experiences again. Over the past few months we've seen people are wasting time on switching between different windows and services for preparing or joining video meetings, but why can't we have them all on the same website? I mean, on your own website. So, today we empower every website to have the chance to have a video meeting tool directly on itself. We think that's a wonderful feature for website owners, so we called it the Wondercall. And, the service will is designed to be accessible for websites that have our verification, it's a necessary process for the security issue for websites, so please leave your domain in the comment so that we can help you have the feature asap. -- Please leave comments or feedback if you like or even don't like our design, concept or anything on Tico. I appreciate all the supports and shares. Howie Founder and ❤️@ Tico
Upvote (1)Share