discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Carlos Gonzalez de Villaumbrosia
Maker
Hiring
Founder of Product School
Thanks so much for hunting us @nassaraf - it’s been an honor to have your support on this! We’re so excited to be launching Women Product Leaders 💪 It’s an interview series with 8 incredible women who are building products loved by millions of people ❤️ We need more women in Product! This is another step towards equal representation across all industries In this podcast, you’ll hear the real, raw stories of how these inspirational women made it to where they are today. Alongside the stories, you’ll also get practical, career-focused advice designed to help the next generation of female product leaders advance their careers with confidence. After all, who better to learn from than the people who have been there first, and encountered the same kind of struggles you are likely to face. So, without further ado, I am proud to be able to introduce the leaders you will be hearing from on the Women Product Leaders Podcast! ⭐️Deboshree Dutta, Group Product Manager at Paypal ⭐️Agatha Krajewski, Director of Product at Shopify ⭐️Yuliya Malysh, Head of Growth at Miro ⭐️Megan Murphy, Director of Product at Hotjar ⭐️Kalpana Berman - Principal Product Director at Nike ⭐️Ingrid Bernaudin, Director of Product at Uber ⭐️Christine Itwaru, Director of Product Operations at Pendo ⭐️Aliisa Rosenthal, VP of Sales at WalkMe With this podcast, it is my hope that any women who are starting their product journeys will know that there IS a place for them in this industry… … and that place is at the TOP! Happy listening, Carlos
Share
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Hunter
Founder, Golden Kitty Maker Nominee! 🎉
@villaumbrosia
Share
Jorge Jiménez
Maker
Hiring
Product Marketing Guy
@nassaraf @villaumbrosia awesome!
Share
Pavel Mazuelas 🔥Growth Manager at Lingbe
Love this Product podcasts! Great job guys!
Share
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Hunter
Founder, Golden Kitty Maker Nominee! 🎉
@pavel_mazuelas Yep! They released a CEO podcast not long ago, and I really liked that one too.
Share
Carlos Gonzalez de Villaumbrosia
Maker
Hiring
Founder of Product School
@pavel_mazuelas thanks!
Share
Jorge Jiménez
Maker
Hiring
Product Marketing Guy
thank you @pavel_mazuelas !
Share
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Hunter
Founder, Golden Kitty Maker Nominee! 🎉
Hi 👋🏽, hunters! Today, we’re honoring the women who have been responsible for building digital products loved by millions. The Women Product Leaders podcast series celebrates female leaders in Product Management. Created by my good friends at Product School, you’ll hear from VPs, Directors, and Heads of Department at companies like PayPal, Shopify, Uber, Miro, and Nike. You’ll discover their stories, get their advice, and learn exactly how these incredible women got to where they are today. This podcast series is free and ready to stream right now on your favorite podcast platform. So get a warm cup of tea 🍵 or coffee ☕️, put on your headphones, and get ready for an uplifting dose of inspiration! 🌈🌈🌈
Share
Carlos Gonzalez de Villaumbrosia
Maker
Hiring
Founder of Product School
@nassaraf 👏🏻
Share
Jorge Jiménez
Maker
Hiring
Product Marketing Guy
@nassaraf 🚀
Share
Ellen Merryweather
Maker
Content Manager at Product School
So excited to finally share these conversations with everyone. We had some fantastic product leaders taking part, let's get more women in product! 👩💻👩💻👩💻
Share
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Hunter
Founder, Golden Kitty Maker Nominee! 🎉
@ellen_merryweather Yesssss! And thank you for your story contribution! Aside for being inspirational, it'll help more women break into product.
Share
Carlos Gonzalez de Villaumbrosia
Maker
Hiring
Founder of Product School
@ellen_merryweather 👏🏻
Share
Jorge Jiménez
Maker
Hiring
Product Marketing Guy
@ellen_merryweather 🚀
Share
Cindy BermanProduct Marketing @ Productboard
This is awesome! Congrats!
Share
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Hunter
Founder, Golden Kitty Maker Nominee! 🎉
@cindy_berman The team is very proud. BTW- I like Productboard! Maybe you should be next on the podcast! cc @jorgejimenez1 @maximo_manuel_mendoza_lopez
Share
Carlos Gonzalez de Villaumbrosia
Maker
Hiring
Founder of Product School
thank you @cindy_berman!
Share
Jorge Jiménez
Maker
Hiring
Product Marketing Guy
@cindy_berman @maximo_manuel_mendoza_lopez @nassaraf sure, let's do it!
Share
Hunting down comments...