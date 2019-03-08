Log InSign up
Women Made It

Awesome design tools, books, podcasts & blogs made by women

Awesome tools, books, podcasts, and blogs made by women. Let's support great makers in the design community.
Ahmed
Luis Ascorbe
Владислав Довбищук
 
Helpful
  • Ahmed
    AhmediOS/macOS Engineer. Founder of Flawless
    Pros: 

    Good tools & books and it's open-source. So we can get more recommendation from the community.

    Cons: 

    it's all great!

    I love discovering new things in the design scape. So it's great to see more design tools, books, podcasts from the community.

    Ahmed has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)
Michael Zelensky
Michael Zelensky@michael_zelensky · Marketing & ASO at HeroSnatch
Nice job, girls!
Valia
ValiaMaker@valiahavruliyk · All Problem Solver at FlawlessApp.io
@michael_zelensky thank you!
Ahmed
Ahmed@geek_1001 · iOS/macOS Engineer. Founder of Flawless
I'm really proud of my team 💐 Keep making a great projects!!!
dilames
dilames@dilames1 · ios developer
What's a great idea to support talented makers! Good job!
Valia
ValiaMaker@valiahavruliyk · All Problem Solver at FlawlessApp.io
@dilames1 thanks! yes, it's a directory of fantastic women who made awesome design tools, books, podcasts, and blogs.
Lisa Dziuba
Lisa DziubaMaker@lisadziuba · FlawlessApp.io Founder
hey to all Product Hunt community 💐 I'm Lisa, maker of @flawlessappio, Reduce App and Awesome Design Tools (GitHub list). Between 201 design tools I saw, only 4 were co-founded of made my women. Between dozens of design book, podcasts, and blogs, only a few runs by women. We need to change this 🙌 I believe that women in design can write great books, outstanding blogs and chance our design community. With this tiny, for now, project, I and @valiahavruliyk will showcase great things done by women in design. "Women Made It" is open-source. Let's grow it together.
vl
vl@berezovskycom · junior software engineer
@lisadziuba & @valiahavruliyk, you are awesome, girls! Keep rocking :)
Valia
ValiaMaker@valiahavruliyk · All Problem Solver at FlawlessApp.io
@berezovskycom thanks for your support!!
Lisa Dziuba
Lisa DziubaMaker@lisadziuba · FlawlessApp.io Founder
@berezovskycom Vova, thanks for your help with the website!
