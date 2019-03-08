Awesome tools, books, podcasts, and blogs made by women. Let's support great makers in the design community.
- Pros:
Good tools & books and it's open-source. So we can get more recommendation from the community.Cons:
it's all great!
I love discovering new things in the design scape. So it's great to see more design tools, books, podcasts from the community.Ahmed has used this product for one week.
Michael Zelensky@michael_zelensky · Marketing & ASO at HeroSnatch
Nice job, girls!
ValiaMaker@valiahavruliyk · All Problem Solver at FlawlessApp.io
@michael_zelensky thank you!
Ahmed@geek_1001 · iOS/macOS Engineer. Founder of Flawless
I'm really proud of my team 💐 Keep making a great projects!!!
dilames@dilames1 · ios developer
What's a great idea to support talented makers! Good job!
ValiaMaker@valiahavruliyk · All Problem Solver at FlawlessApp.io
@dilames1 thanks! yes, it's a directory of fantastic women who made awesome design tools, books, podcasts, and blogs.
Lisa DziubaMaker@lisadziuba · FlawlessApp.io Founder
hey to all Product Hunt community 💐 I'm Lisa, maker of @flawlessappio, Reduce App and Awesome Design Tools (GitHub list). Between 201 design tools I saw, only 4 were co-founded of made my women. Between dozens of design book, podcasts, and blogs, only a few runs by women. We need to change this 🙌 I believe that women in design can write great books, outstanding blogs and chance our design community. With this tiny, for now, project, I and @valiahavruliyk will showcase great things done by women in design. "Women Made It" is open-source. Let's grow it together.
vl@berezovskycom · junior software engineer
@lisadziuba & @valiahavruliyk, you are awesome, girls! Keep rocking :)
ValiaMaker@valiahavruliyk · All Problem Solver at FlawlessApp.io
@berezovskycom thanks for your support!!
Lisa DziubaMaker@lisadziuba · FlawlessApp.io Founder
@berezovskycom Vova, thanks for your help with the website!
