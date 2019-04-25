WizardPins is the easiest place to buy custom enamel pins & keychains. Submit any logo or design and receive unlimited virtual proofs before confirming the order. A clean solution to a previously frustrating process.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jacqueline von TesmarHunter@jacqvon · Community at Product Hunt ⚡️
Love the Product Hunt pins I had made from these guys. Great quality, clear image and the presentation card they come on takes it to the next level. They've been perfect gifts for the PH community! 🤙😻🎉
Upvote Share·
Joe VellaMaker@joe_vella · General Manager at WizardPins.com
Hi All! 2 years ago we launched WizardPins with the goal to make ordering custom pins online as simple and affordable as possible. You can upload any artwork and checkout right on our easy-to-use website. Whether you need pins for your business, an event, or just want to bring your own artwork to life as a pin, try us out today! Use code PHUNT for 15% off your order through May 3rd. Comment below or email us at hello@wizardpins.com if you have any questions!
Upvote Share·