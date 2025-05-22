Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Wireframer AI
Wireframer AI
Smart webite layout generation for fast starts
Visit
Upvote 85
Wireframer turns a single prompt into a clean, responsive layout—focused on hierarchy and flow. It provides a solid foundation without locking you into a specific style.
Free
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
No-Code
•
Web Design
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Wireframer
Smart layout generation for fast starts
Follow
85
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Wireframer AI by
Wireframer
was hunted by
Monika Michalczyk
in
Design Tools
,
No-Code
,
Web Design
. Made by
Monika Michalczyk
,
Benjamin den Boer
,
Jurre Houtkamp
,
Koen Bok
,
Jorn van Dijk
and
Constant Druon
. Featured on May 26th, 2025.
Wireframer
is not rated yet. This is Wireframer's first launch.