Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Wirechat
Wirechat
A robust Laravel livewire chat package
Visit
Upvote 62
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Wirechat is a Laravel Livewire package for real-time chat. It supports private chats, group chats, message deletion, disappearing messages, and customizable UI. With just a few commands, add scalable, flexible chat features to your app effortlessly.
Launched in
Messaging
Open Source
Developer Tools
+1 by
Wirechat
Particle
Ad
An easier way to keep up with the news
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Wirechat
A Robust Laravel Livewire chat Package
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Wirechat by
Wirechat
was hunted by
Makwembo
in
Messaging
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Makwembo
. Featured on December 9th, 2024.
Wirechat
is not rated yet. This is Wirechat 's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report