A robust Laravel livewire chat package

Wirechat is a Laravel Livewire package for real-time chat. It supports private chats, group chats, message deletion, disappearing messages, and customizable UI. With just a few commands, add scalable, flexible chat features to your app effortlessly.
Messaging
Open Source
Developer Tools
Tailwind CSS
PEST
Laravel
Wirechat A Robust Laravel Livewire chat Package
Makwembo
in Messaging, Open Source, Developer Tools. Made by
Makwembo
. Featured on December 9th, 2024.
