This is the latest launch from Wins
See Wins’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Wins 2.5
Wins 2.5
A window manager like apple made
A passionate Apple fan created the features that Apple should have made but didn't.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
Wins
Wins
Bring System-level Arrange Window features to Mac
Wins 2.5 by
Wins
was hunted by
Denny
in
Mac
Productivity
Developer Tools
. Made by
Denny
. Featured on November 17th, 2024.
Wins
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on August 14th, 2022.
