Ranked #1 for today
Wins
Bring system-level arrange window features to Mac
Wins keeps your windows and workspace organized. Triggered by dragging and shortcut keys, Wins is committed to bringing split window features to Mac in Apple's way. System level integration, High Efficiency, You can Use Wins like Mac system features
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
by
Wins
About this launch
Wins
Bring System-level Arrange Window features to Mac
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Wins by
Wins
was hunted by
Denny Wang
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Denny Wang
. Featured on August 14th, 2022.
Wins
is not rated yet. This is Wins's first launch.
Upvotes 10
10
Comments 1
1
Day rank #1
#1
Week rank
#170
