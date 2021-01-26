Wingspan erases all the worst parts of freelancing– taxes, benefits, accounting, invoice & expense tracking, registering an LLC, even your tax withholdings. The ease and beauty of a payroll platform, but optimized for freelancers and independent professionals.
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 We started Wingspan with the vision of making it possible to work for yourself. We’ve been there – between delayed payments, opaque tax-withholding requirements, healthcare exchanges, bookkeeping, even registering your own LLC – none of it’s clear. The administrative burden of self-employment is a full-time job that doesn't pay. That’s why we’re so excited to introduce you to Wingspan! Think of Wingspan as Gusto for freelancers—all of the tools that you are used to as an employee at a larger company, like health benefits, tax withholding, tax filing, and more, but for your freelance business. You’ll also enjoy financial tools like a personal pay link (think Square Cash, but for accepting payments compliantly) and the easiest invoices you and your clients will ever experience. Plus, no matter how tiny or big your question, you’ll have a dedicated member advocate to help you through every milestone and question, big or small. Quite simply: we make it possible to work for yourself. We provide self-employed individuals – and the people who work with them – an all-in-one platform that handles invoicing, bookkeeping, benefits, and more. Simple, seamless, and empowering. Sign up today and tweet us (@WingspanApp) your personal pay link and we’ll send you $5 💸 Because what better way to test Wingspan than to see how well you can send and receive money from clients or collaborators? Happy hunting (+ freelancing)! Anthony & the Wingspan Team ps - use PH for 20% off your first 12 months. We're excited to hear your feedback! 🙌
