Home
→
Product
→
Wingleap
Wingleap
All-in-one business software for freelancers
Wingleap helps freelancers and agencies professionalize their day-to-day operations by helping to manage clients, providing project, task, and time tracking, organizing billing, and centralizing all of your templates in a single web-based solution.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Freelance
by
Wingleap
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Bubble
10,513 upvotes
Wingleap is built entirely on Bubble! It made for a very quick and easy development process.
About this launch
Wingleap
All-In-One Business Software for Freelancers
Wingleap by
Wingleap
was hunted by
Dustin Crawford
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Freelance
. Made by
Dustin Crawford
and
Andrew Davis
. Featured on May 9th, 2024.
Wingleap
is not rated yet. This is Wingleap's first launch.
