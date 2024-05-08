Launches
Wingleap

All-in-one business software for freelancers

Wingleap helps freelancers and agencies professionalize their day-to-day operations by helping to manage clients, providing project, task, and time tracking, organizing billing, and centralizing all of your templates in a single web-based solution.
 by
Bubble
Bubble
10,513 upvotes
Wingleap is built entirely on Bubble! It made for a very quick and easy development process.
About this launch
was hunted by
Dustin Crawford
in Productivity, Task Management, Freelance. Made by
Dustin Crawford
and
Andrew Davis
Featured on May 9th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Wingleap's first launch.
