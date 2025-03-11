Launches
Wiki Hover
Instant Wikipedia tooltips on any webpage
Instantly access Wikipedia information by hovering over words on any webpage. 9 Wikipedia languages supported: English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Russian, Portuguese, Italian, and Chinese.
Chrome Extensions
User Experience
Education
About this launch
Instant Wikipedia tooltips on any webpage
Wiki Hover by
was hunted by
James Buckley
in
Chrome Extensions
User Experience
Education
James Buckley
. Featured on March 12th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Wiki Hover's first launch.