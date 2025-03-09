bloodrec
AI health companion for bloodwork and beyond
135 followers
AI health companion for bloodwork and beyond
135 followers
Healthcare shouldn’t just be a quarterly check-in. Bloodrec is your AI health companion that connects insights to action. Upload your bloodwork and get simple explanations plus continuous, contextual support over text - like a medical memory that knows your history. Then dive into the web dashboard for a full report: 10x more insights than legacy labs, with your nutrition protocol, supplement stack, and personalized guidance.
This is the 2nd launch from bloodrec. View more
AI health companion for your bloodwork and beyond
Bloodrec
Launched this week
Decode your bloodwork and get more than a report - an AI health companion that remembers your history, guides you over text, and connects insights to action. Your dashboard gives 10x more context than legacy lab reports.
Free
Launch tags:Health & Fitness•SaaS•Nutrition
Launch Team / Built With
bloodrec
@jaidev_01 This looks like something I’ve been waiting for — I often struggle to really understand what lab reports mean. I’m curious: when I upload bloodwork, how detailed are the explanations for “small-abnormal” markers (things labs usually say “borderline” or “normal but high/low”)? Also, are results in Ukrainian or Russian supported, so I can read/get insights in my native language?
bloodrec
@anastasiiazhur Thanks! We do go into detail on those “borderline” markers. Instead of just saying normal/high/low, we explain what that means in context, how its connected to the other biomarkers,, whether it’s worth paying attention to and what action steps to take to optimize it.
Right now we only support English, but multi-language is on the roadmap soon.
bloodrec
@megan_price1 you're right, its about continuous, contextual care...not just a quarterly check in with your PCP
Bloodrec turned dozens of confusing lab values into a clear, actionable plan. Uploading my bloodwork and seeing what I can improve (nutrition, supplements, habits) felt way more useful than the generic lab report I got from my clinic. Love how I can track improvements over time too. Wondering if you will consider accessing the health monitoring data of Apple Watch in the future?
bloodrec
@wayne_appgrowing Really appreciate this, glad the tracking feels useful! Apple Watch + other wearables are definitely on our roadmap and goal is to pull those signals into the same continuous health view.