Home
→
Product
→
who raised? lead list vault 2.0
who raised? lead list vault 2.0
Close deals with 6,494 decision makers of VC-backed startups
who raised? re-launches its vault and presents you with a lead list of 6,494 verified decision maker contacts at startups that raised venture capital funding between April 2022 and June 2023. Get $100 off with code PH23! 🎉
Launched in
Sales
Email Marketing
Marketing
by
who raised? lead list vault
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our launch 🚀 Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback! "
The makers of who raised? lead list vault 2.0
About this launch
who raised? lead list vault
Close deals with 6,482 decision makers of VC-backed startups
1
review
151
followers
Follow for updates
who raised? lead list vault 2.0 by
who raised? lead list vault
was hunted by
Kirsten Nelson-de Búrca
in
Sales
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Kirsten Nelson-de Búrca
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
who raised? lead list vault
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on January 2nd, 2023.
Upvotes
23
Comments
19
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
