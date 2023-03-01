Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from who raised?
See who raised?’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Who Raised? 2.0
Ranked #20 for today
Who Raised? 2.0
Find clients who just raised venture capital funding
Visit
Upvote 14
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Receive a curated lead list containing verified contact details of decision makers from hundreds of companies that just raised VC funding, straight to your inbox.
Launched in
Sales
,
Email Marketing
,
Growth Hacks
by
who raised?
Emma
Ad
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%
About this launch
who raised?
Find clients who just raised VC funding
2
reviews
236
followers
Follow for updates
Who Raised? 2.0 by
who raised?
was hunted by
Sam Williamson
in
Sales
,
Email Marketing
,
Growth Hacks
. Made by
Kirsten Nelson-de Búrca
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
who raised?
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on September 1st, 2022.
Upvotes
14
Comments
7
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#181
Report