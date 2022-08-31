Products
Ranked #8 for today
who raised?
Find clients who just raised $1M-$25M in funding
Receive a curated lead list of hundreds of companies that just raised funding to scale their business every month, straight to your inbox.
Launched in
Sales
,
Growth Hacking
,
Fundraising
by
who raised?
Range
who raised?
Find clients who just raised $1M-$25M in funding
who raised? by
who raised?
was hunted by
Jan-Philipp Peters
in
Sales
,
Growth Hacking
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Jan-Philipp Peters
and
Kirsten Nelson-de Búrca
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
who raised?
is not rated yet. This is who raised?'s first launch.
Upvotes
41
Comments
25
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#57
