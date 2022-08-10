Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Whist
Ranked #5 for today
Whist
The no-compromise browser
Visit
Upvote 47
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Whist is the first browser equipped with cloud tabs, which offload any website’s processing to the cloud. When heavy websites eat up RAM or slow down your computer, you can activate cloud tabs at the click of a button.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Video Streaming
,
Remote Work
by
Whist
Chargebee for Startups
Ad
Automate subscription billing until your first $1M for free
About this launch
Whist
The no-compromise browser
1
review
50
followers
Follow for updates
Whist by
Whist
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
Video Streaming
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Philippe Noël
,
Mauricio Araujo
,
Suriya Kandaswamy
,
Gabriele Oliaro
,
Roshan Padaki
,
Yancey Wang
,
Owen Niles
,
Serina Hu
,
Nicholas Pipitone
,
Karthick Jeyapal
,
Yanchen Ma
and
Ming Ying
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
Whist
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Whist's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Comments
18
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#53
Report