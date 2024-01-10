Products
Home
→
Product
→
WhisperWizard
WhisperWizard
Speech to Text with Smarter Transcription
With the help of ChatGPT, transform your spoken words into better written emails, documents, and more, all while speeding up your writing workflow on macOS.
Launched in
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
by
Whisper Wizard
About this launch
Whisper Wizard
Speech to Text with Smarter Transcription
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
WhisperWizard by
Whisper Wizard
was hunted by
Gwendal Brossard
in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
Gwendal Brossard
. Featured on January 11th, 2024.
Whisper Wizard
is not rated yet. This is Whisper Wizard's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
