Which Face is Real?

GAN generated images vs real humans.
Check if you can guess how many you get right.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
The latest product trend: GAN apps, following This Person Does Not Exist and This Cat Does Not Exist. 😆
Upvote (1)Share·
Amr Kafina@amrkafina · Computer Engineer and Maker
The problem with these is that almost all faces that aren't real have a very bland background, which makes it very easy to spot the fake ones.
Upvote Share·