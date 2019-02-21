Log InSign up
Which Face is Real?

Click on the person who is real.

GAN generated images vs real humans.

Check if you can guess how many you get right.

Gautham Santhosh
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
The latest product trend: GAN apps, following This Person Does Not Exist and This Cat Does Not Exist. 😆
Amr Kafina@amrkafina · Computer Engineer and Maker
The problem with these is that almost all faces that aren't real have a very bland background, which makes it very easy to spot the fake ones.
