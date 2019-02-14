This Person Does Not Exist presents a random, computer generated photo of a fictional person. Refresh the page each time for a new face.
Ryan HooverHunterPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
This is wild. Could be a useful tool similar to uiFaces for importing placeholder photos of people in mockups and prototypes.
Mat Silva@matsilva · Software engineer @cloudbees
@rrhoover or be used for next level spam bots. Prob both! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This is one of the crazier things I have seen
Elizabeth S Hunker@elizabethhunker · elizabeth.ai
This is stomach-turningly good. Yikes. #AI #ML #XR
