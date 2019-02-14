Log InSign up
This Person Does Not Exist

Computer generated people. Refresh to get a new one.

This Person Does Not Exist presents a random, computer generated photo of a fictional person. Refresh the page each time for a new face.

Thispersondoesnotexist.com is face-generating AI at its creepiestThe most impressive magic trick AI's learned in the modern era is the one where it conjures people out of thin air. And there's no better machine learning-powered wizardry than Nvidia's. Nvidia is a company most lauded for its impressive graphics cards.
The Next WebTristan Greene

Ryan Hoover
This is wild. Could be a useful tool similar to uiFaces for importing placeholder photos of people in mockups and prototypes.
@rrhoover or be used for next level spam bots. Prob both! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
This is one of the crazier things I have seen
This is stomach-turningly good. Yikes. #AI #ML #XR
